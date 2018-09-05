Beer Writing Awards Deadline Extended To 21 September

The British Guild of Beer Writers is extending the deadline for this year’s awards for beer writing. Entries will now close on Friday, 21September.

Winners and runners up in this year’s awards will share a prize fund of £11,000. The competition is open to writers, broadcasters, photographers, bloggers and podcasters whose work has furthered the Guild’s mission “to extend public knowledge and appreciation of beer and pubs”.

The Guild publishes a shortlist for all nine categories in November, while the winner and runner up for each will be unveiled at the Guild of Beer Writers annual awards dinner on 22 November. One overall Beer Writer of the Year will receive the Michael Jackson Gold Tankard Award.

Judges this year are: Amy Bryant, food editor at The Telegraph; James Cuthbertson, MD of Dark Star Brewery and founder of the Beer & Cider Marketing Awards; Stu McKinlay, co-founder of Yeastie Boys; Jenn Merrick, founder of Earth Station Brewery; Zoe Smith, retail correspondent at The Guardian and Mark Taylor, Bristol-based food and drink writer. The current Beer Writer of the Year, Adrian Tierney-Jones, chairs the panel.

Entries are invited in nine categories, each carrying a prize of £1,000 for the winner and £500 for the runner-up, with the exception of the Best Writer about Pubs and Best Citizen Beer Communicator awards, which give one prize of £1,000 only, and the Corporate Communications category, where entries are submitted by organisations rather than individuals and the winner receives a trophy.

Work must have been published between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 to be eligible.

This year’s categories are:

Greene King Award for Best Beer Writer, National Media

Adnams Award for Best Beer Writer, Regional Media

Fuller’s London Pride Award for Best Beer Writer – Trade Media

Heineken Award for Best Beer Communicator – Online

St Austell Brewery Award for Best Young Beer Writer

Long Live The Local Award for Best Writer about Pubs

Guild Award for Best Beer and Travel Writer

Guild Award for Best Beer Writer – Corporate Communications

Guild Award for Best Beer Citizen Communicator

