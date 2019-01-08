Best Western Great Britain Celebrates Record Recruitment Year

Best Western Great Britain is toasting a record year of hotel recruitment, with 25 new properties being added to its portfolio in 2018.

This represents the brand’s highest annual activation figure in over ten years and takes the membership collection to over 260 hotels. It was Best Western Great Britain’s second consecutive year of growth, with a net increase of three hotels equaling its total in 2017. This level of expansion is expected to continue into 2019, with even more properties predicted to join the Best Western brand.

Recruitment in 2018 was bolstered by a major hotel group deal with industry stalwart Robert Peel, which saw Best Western Great Britain bringing all nine Peel Hotels properties into its collection. Some of these properties have already joined the brand, while others will officially be activated in the new year.

Upon joining the organisation, the hotels have access to a range of tools and expertise to support in driving tourism to their local areas.

This is reinforced by significant levels of member investment and since 2015, Best Western Great Britain hotels have spent over £210m on improving properties and guest experiences.

Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western Great Britain, said: “We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in 2018, with our hotel recruitment figure nearly 40% higher than the previous year.

“In 2019, we expect this growth to continue and even accelerate, with hotels recognising the value of joining the Best Western family. Our members can maintain their independence and heritage while receiving support, strategies and resources to help drive revenue and optimise operating processes.”

“Over the next 18 months we are investing significantly in new technology which we think will lead the market in sales, marketing and revenue to make our membership more attractive and give owners and operators more compelling reasons to join us. Now is a great time to talk to Best Western.”