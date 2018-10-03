Best Western Great Britain Reports Significant Success Following Launch Of Soft Brands

Best Western Great Britain has announced it is on target for a record recruitment year, driven significantly by the popularity of its new range of soft brands.

In just three years Best Western has grown from a hard-branded membership organisation with three brand choices, to providing 11 brand options including the new soft brands: BW Premier Collection (upscale), BW Signature Collection (upper midscale) and Sure Hotel Collection by Best Western (midscale), which have accounted for over 80% of new applications this year

Mark Stanley, Head of Hotel Development for Best Western Great Britain, said: “Our soft brands have undoubtedly supercharged the hotel pipeline. We have seen a significant surge in interest and demand with their lighter touch, flexible approach to membership proving incredibly popular for owners, operators and investors. I think the fact we now have soft brand options from midscale to upscale has changed the conversation and 2019 is already looking incredibly healthy too for enquiries and pipeline.

“We are the home of the independent hotelier in Great Britain. We are investing heavily in new sales, marketing and revenue technologies which we believe will lead the market in the next 12 to 18 months and make our membership even more attractive. We are having conversations with hotels from five star to economy, because we have proven we can drive total revenue and optimise costs across all market segments. It’s an exciting time to be involved with evolution of Best Western in Great Britain and in the independent hotel sector.”

This year, Best Western also announced that its member hotels had invested an estimated £214m since 2015, signalling confidence in the market as the brand celebrates another successful year. This investment demonstrates to guests that Best Western remains committed to increasing NPS scores, raising brand standards and improving guest experiences, at the same time as increasing the diversity and range of its membership.