Bestway Wholesale Appoints New Trading Director, Kenton Burchell

Bestway Wholesale has appointed Kenton Burchell to the role of trading director, working within the company’s executive team and reporting to Dawood Pervez. The role was formerly managed by Dawood, before he became managing director of Bestway Wholesale and Retail in December last year.

Prior to his new role, Kenton worked as Commercial and Logistics Director at Bestway Retail, having originally joined Conviviality Retail in 2014 responsible for the drinks offer for Bargain Booze and Wine Rack and the convenience offer for Select Convenience. Bestway Wholesale acquired the Conviviality Retail business in 2018 and maintains two trading teams across Bestway Wholesale and Bestway Retail, working closely together to create the right offer for over 120,000 customers and harmonise terms with suppliers.

Kenton’s extensive retail and wholesale knowledge spans over 25 years in the convenience and independent retail industry. After starting his retail career in store management with Somerfield, Kenton joined Musgrave Retail Partners, working on the Budgens and Londis Symbol brands for almost 15 years covering various roles within trading before becoming Trading Director at Musgrave before moving to Conviviality.

Replacing Kenton within Bestway Retail, responsible for the product range in the Bargain Booze and Wine Rack franchises and corporate stores and Select and Central Convenience corporate stores, is Mark Owen who joins in the interim position of trading director, reporting to chief retail officer for this side of the business, Andy Cresswell.

Mark joins Bestway Retail with many years of retail and trading knowledge gained from roles as commercial director and head of commercial for various categories at the Co-Operative Group and Scotmid Co-operatives Ltd.