Bestway Wholesale Customers Win Big At Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2019

Bestway Wholesale customers stole the spotlight at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards on Monday, picking up five awards that included customer service, value for money and chef of the year.

The awards recognise the best of Edinburgh’s thriving restaurant scene, with restaurants, pubs and cafes competing in categories including fine dining, best customer service and best value for money. With two of its Batleys sites based in Edinburgh, Bestway Wholesale supported the Scottish capital’s restaurant scene as a headline sponsor.

Winning Bestway customers were Swedish-inspired restaurant and riverside garden Akva (Best Family Friendly award), Neapolitan pizza restaurant Pizzeria 1926 (Best Customer Service), Greek taverna Spitaki (Hidden Gem), and upscale, globally-inspired restaurant Wedgwood (Best Value for Money and Chef of the Year).

David Livingstone, head of catering, Bestway Wholesale said: “Edinburgh is quickly growing as a global foodie destination, with more tourists heading to the Scottish capital each year. Outside of London, the city boasts more restaurants per head than any other UK city. Congratulations to Akva, Pizzeria 1926, Spitaki and Wedgwood for your success in these highly competitive awards.

“With two of our Batleys sites based in Edinburgh, we were thrilled to headline sponsor the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards to showcase the best the city has to offer. Bestway Wholesale represents great value, service and diversity of products, so we’re delighted that our customers have been recognised in these areas.”