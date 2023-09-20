Bidfood Celebrates The 12 Months Of Christmas With The Launch Of Its Festive Range

Share Tweet Share Email

As we know in the food service industry the festive season doesn’t just start and stop on the 12 day lead up to Christmas. Therefore operators need to be prepared and ready well in advance for what is most wonderful but also busiest time of the year.

Preparation

Preparation is key in the build up to Christmas and is something that should be taking place months in advance. With all sectors requiring similar produce at the same time, suppliers can often be left with unavailability. To avoid this happening it’s crucial to work closely with account managers and support teams to plan menus in advance and to make sure products are readily available.

Festive menu must-haves

Christmas time is all about having a fun and sprinkling a little magic, and what better way to do this than with a dedicated festive menu. Guaranteed to get consumers excited and also provides an excellent upsell opportunity with over 1 in 3 willing to paying more for festive specials versus regular menu options.

Despite Christmas foods being ladled in tradition, it shouldn’t mean that your festive menu is predictable. In fact, to ensure no consumer is left out, a variety of ‘must-haves’ are needed to go alongside the festive offering. Classic comfort foods, winter warmers, indulgent choices and a few usual favourites should all piece together to make the perfect Christmas menu. A slow-cooked short rib of beef with rich French onion gravy lends itself perfectly to this. Or for a sweet treat, a twist on the cult classic, sticky toffee Christmas pudding drizzled with toffee sauce is sure to be popular with consumers.

While many take the festive period as an opportunity to indulge, there’s still a demand for lower calorie options as well. Operators need to ensure that while they offer plenty of indulgent treats, they’re not forgetting the health conscious consumer either. The same is true with meat-free options. Although we think of turkey, gammon and ham around Christmas, vegan and vegetarian dishes aren’t to be forgotten about either, our phat vegan mushroom & leek pie is a delicious perfect meat-free main that consumers will love!

Christmas tipples

And remember, it’s just as important to have a strong drinks offering, both hot and cold. Applying a festive twist to a premium drink by infusing with alcohol or providing a limited edition option are all likely to be popular. A gingerbread latte, Baileys hot chocolate or a hot apple cinnamon cider will all be a hit amongst consumers.

