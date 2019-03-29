Big Win For St Austell At The International Brewing Awards 2019

St Austell celebrating with five medals that were bagged at the prestigious International Brewing and Cider Awards.

Cornish Brewery been awarded a total of five medals at the prestigious International Brewing Awards. Established in 1886, it is the oldest brewing competition in the world and widely thought of as the Oscars of the beer industry.

It’s a record haul for them with a gold medal for Russian Imperial Stout, Black Square – first brewed in collaboration with Moscow’s New Riga’s Brewery.

The competition, which attracted entries from over 200 breweries and cider mills from around world, was judged by an international panel of 50 judges. More than 1,000 beers and ciders, from 50 countries, were submitted for judging which took place over an intensive three-day period. Judging categories ranged from ultra-low ABV beers to high-strength styles, showcasing the versatility and variety found in modern-day brewing.

As well as taking home gold for Black Square, we were awarded silver for Bad Habit Abbey Tripel and bronze for Mena Dhu stout and Double IPA, Big Job.

Lansdown West Coast IPA, one of Bath Ales’ latest brews, was awarded a silver medal – flagship amber ale, Gem, previously took home a gold in 2014.

Roger Ryman our Brewing Director said: “We’re delighted, and very proud, to win a gold medal at this year’s International Brewing Awards – something which has been a personal goal of mine since joining twenty years ago.

He continued: “Not only do these five medals reflect our standing in the international world of brewing, they are also the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication by our brewing teams in Bath and Cornwall.”