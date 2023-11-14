Bigger Snacks Sales with KP

Share Tweet Share Email

Snacks represent an excellent commercial opportunity for pubs, encouraging consumers to increase spend. While snacks won’t replace meal occasions, they offer pubs the opportunity to trade up on drinks-only visits, with 56% of customers saying they like to consume savoury snacks with an alcoholic drink1.

68% of bagged snacks shoppers purchase on impulse2 so pubs and bars should be ready to capitalise on this by stocking a range of snacks and displaying these prominently.

As trends towards more cautious spending continue, it’s important to stock brands that consumers trust and recognise. KP Snacks offers a broad and flavoursome portfolio of popular snacks to help pubs and bars gain sales. From its market-leading KP Nuts to its award-winning Tyrrells crisps, KP Snacks offers something for everyone and all occasions.

KP Nuts is the UK’s number one nut brand. Perfect when paired with a cold beer, the KP Nuts range was recently expanded with the launch of KP Flavour Kravers Flame Grilled Steak in a 21x50g pub card. The new product combines the best-performing SKU from the Flavour Kravers range with the popular pub card format. Designed to optimise impulse sales in pubs and bars by tempting customers to trade up, KP Flavour Kravers delivers a bold snacking experience.

KP Snacks’ premium hand-cooked crisp brand Tyrrells is an ideal choice for customers looking to make trips to pubs and bars feel like a special occasion.

With 91 Great Taste Awards across the range, Tyrrells offers a great accompaniment to a glass of wine, offering classic and popular flavours including Mature Cheddar & Chive, Lightly Sea Salted and Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar.

Pubs and bars can maximise snacks sales by following a few simple tips:

Credibility: Stock a range of best-selling snacks and NPD to meet all your customer needs

Availability: Ensure your range is always available to purchase

Visibility: Position your snacks with high visibility to drive sales

1 Mintel, Crisps, Savoury Snacks and Nuts, UK, Feb 2020

2 Lumina, CTP Average 09.01.22