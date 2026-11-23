Share Post Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has announced the winners of the 2026 National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs).

The NITAs and People Conference celebrate the exceptional individuals and businesses in the pub sector who put people at the heart of hospitality. Each year, the awards recognise those who go above and beyond to champion training, development, sustainability and wellbeing within their teams, ensuring a thriving and sustainable future for the sector.

This year’s winners were revealed at the NITAs Awards Ceremony, held at Porchester Hall London on 19th November, where 300 industry professionals, operators and colleagues, came together to share best practice, celebrate achievement, and honour those setting new standards in hospitality excellence.

2026 NITA Winners of the evening:

Sustainability Award

Mark Holden – The Victoria Inn

Training Professional of the Year (Company)

Lee Hall – Butcombe Brewery

Training Professional of the Year (Individual)

Dan Sullivan – Yoorcast

Wellbeing Award

Laurence Bowes – Bowes Hospitality

Rising Star (Pub Team Member)

Kaitlyn Povah – Country Village Inns

Rising Star (Operations)

Dan Sullivan – Yoorcast

Pathway to Success (Individual)

Angela Uren – Coach and Horses

Pathway to Success (Company)

Molson Coors

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year (Front of House)

Chloe Dillnutt – The Victoria Inn

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year (Back of House)

Nelly Ellen Bennett – The Swan Hotel

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year (Operations)

Mia Jones – Molson Coors

This year, after an incredible raft of apprentices in the Hospitality Apprentice of the Year categories, the BII also recognised Mark Holden as Mentor of the Year, hand-picked by the judging panel for their incredible attitude in nurturing the new generation of talent through his apprentices.

One of the evening’s most heartfelt moments was the presentation of the Franca Knowles Live Your Life Award, selected by a panel of previous winners and chaired by Keith Knowles OBE.

The award celebrates individuals in the sector who embody Franca’s legacy of positivity, passion, and dedication to people development. Huge congratulations to Greg Mangham, Founder and Chief Executive of Only a Pavement Away for winning this incredibly special award in 2026.

Steven Alton, CEO of the BII, said:

“The NITAs recognise the incredible people and organisations who make our sector such an inspiring and rewarding place to work. Each of our winners has shown an exceptional commitment to nurturing their teams, supporting wellbeing, and driving innovation across their businesses. Their dedication and passion help ensure our pubs and hospitality venues continue to sit at the heart of every community.

“Evenings like this remind us all just how incredible our sector is, filled with people who do amazing things every single day for their guests, teams and communities.”

“Seeing our brilliant trustee, Greg Mangham, receive the Live your Life award was also an absolute pleasure. His leadership, dedication and incredible work to support people into work is simply inspirational.”