BII Licensee Of The Year 2019 – Entry Deadline Extended

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) have extended the entry deadline for the Licensee of the Year Award 2019 to Friday 15th March.

The award is one of the most coveted in the industry and along with the accolade itself, the winner will be celebrating all year round with the fantastic prizes this year.

Courtesy of sponsors Sky, the ultimate winner will receive a year’s free Sky Sports Pub and Club subscription for their venue, but will also be a VIP Guest of Sky at the Great British Pub Awards in September, along with up to £500 for a party in their pub to celebrate with their staff.

The competition is open to anyone holding a personal licence who has been operating a licensed hospitality business for at least two years. A rigorous four month judging process culminates in the announcement of the winner at the prestigious BII Summer Event on Tuesday 4th June.

Mike Clist, the BII’s CEO, added: “The BII Licensee of the Year Award has been going for over 30 years now and is THE award to win if you are a licensee operating in today’s market. This competition searches for the gold standard in our industry – a licensee who excels in all aspects of running their business– they really must be the full package.

Many of our previous winners are well known and hugely successful figures in the sector today, and I can’t wait to meet the 2019 finalists – the field just gets stronger every year!”

To nominate yourself or someone else for Licensee of the Year 2019, visit www.bii.org or call the LOYA Team on 01276 684449.