Bolsius Professional Helps Operators to Unlock Revenue in their Outdoor Spaces

As consumers flock to pub gardens and restaurant terraces to bask in the sizzling sunshine, Bolsius Professional has released a new guide for operators keen to capitalise on their outdoor spaces.

Combining stunning exteriors, design tips and cost-effective ideas, ‘Investing in outdoor: attract and retain customers to grow revenue’ provides ideas and guidance on creating a compelling multi-sensory outdoor experience for customers.

The premium candle specialist has launched the report in response to changing market dynamics over the past few years. This includes, the government relaxing of pavement dining laws during the pandemic, which allowed restaurants, pubs and bars to serve food alfresco and new legislation plans to make this permanent, representing a valuable opportunity for operators with outdoor spaces.

Paul Christodoulou, National Account Manager UK & Ireland Out of Home and Hospitality at Bolsius Professional and Member of the Institute of Hospitality said, “Outdoors is most definitely in – and now more than ever. Before, outdoor spaces were a ‘nice to have’ – used almost exclusively when the British summer finally arrived. However, as a result of the pandemic, savvy pubs, bars and restaurant made the most of their outdoor space in recent years, and they are now seen as an opportunity

By investing in your outdoor space and creating a welcoming atmosphere customers want to stay in and revisit again and again, operators are not only able to serve more covers over the summer months, but growth their full offering through additional year-round space.

To support, we’ve pulled together a selection of tips and ideas for operators, from furnishings to foliage and comfort to candles we’re helping them to unlock revenue through expanding into this typically under-utilised area.”

Bolsius Professional is a leading candle manufacturer, with an extensive range of indoor and outdoor candles designed specifically for restaurants, bars and hotels. To discover more about their candle range, and to download a copy of the Bolsius Professional guide ‘Investing in outdoor: attract and retain customers to grow revenue’, go to www.bolsius.com/en/professional/inspiration