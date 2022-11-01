Bolsius Professional Launches Guide To Help Operators Drive Footfall And Boost Customer Dwell Time Over The Winter Period

Share Tweet Share Email

As temperatures drop and nights draw in, Bolsius Professional is releasing a new guide aimed at helping operators drive footfall and boost customer dwell time during the busy winter period. Combining inspirational interiors and seasonal style tips, ‘Tempting Autumn Winter Months: Creating a warm welcome for customers’ provides cost effective ideas and guidance on creating a compelling experience for customers.

The guide provides easy to implement tips on boosting atmosphere; the effective use of mood lighting, driving footfall through welcoming window displays, embracing seasonal décor, and maximising architectural features such as fireplaces, to enhance a venue’s environment. Alongside, the guide highlights interior design trends from the casual dining space; from traditional to modern, minimalist to maximalist, with an array of ideas to suit any venue’s aesthetic.

The premium candle specialist has launched the report as operators ramp up for the busy festive period. With many dining and drinking destinations facing fierce competition and a challenging climate, the look book is designed to demonstrate how elevating the environment can support revenue through creating a space where customers want to stay, and revisit time after time.

Paul Christodoulou, National Account Manager UK & Ireland Out of Home and Hospitality at Bolsius Professional and Member of the Institute of Hospitality says,

“The winter months can be the toughest time of the year to lure customers out of their homes. Days are short, darkness descends, and sofas beckon.

“Post-pandemic, the environment has changed. Customers became skilled at creating lavish ‘nights out’ at home. As a result, experts predict that customer experience will come into sharp focus: creating unique memorable environments that premiumise offerings, lengthen dwell time, and spotlight venues to existing and potential customers.

We’ve gathered a few of our favourite winter interiors in this look book, showing how a few simple touches can go a long way. Lighting is a key element, helping to create a welcoming and intimate environment for any venue. We’ve shown how operators can use this to maximum effect, showing their venue in the best possible light for customers.”

Bolsius Professional is a leading global candle manufacturer, with an extensive range of indoor and outdoor candles designed specifically for restaurants, bars and hotels. Free from palm oil and animal fats, they are clean burning and odour free, creating a warm welcome and premium atmosphere that encourages guests to linger.

To find out more about the Bolsius Professional candle range, and download a copy of the guide go to www.bolsius.com/en/professional/inspiration