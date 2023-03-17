Book for Success with RAW Charging: Why Hotel EV Charging is a Must-Have 

Share Tweet Share Email

The hospitality sector is a prime example of an industry in which EV charging solutions can flourish, whether electric vehicle charging points are placed at a pub for a quick top-up or at hotels where guests can safely and efficiently charge their vehicles overnight.

In 2021, over 220,000 EV owners sought hotels that provided EV charging facilities, choosing to book at these destinations over hotels without EV charging. The average cost of an overnight stay in a UK hotel is around £85 – £90 per night; that’s about £19.8m of EV-related revenue last year alone.

This revenue increase doesn’t just stop at check-ins either; with RAW Charging’s fully-funded host solution, you can enhance your business and create a new revenue stream.



So, why exactly should you invest in EV charging solutions?



Here are just four reasons for introducing EV charging facilities to your commercial premises:

• You’ll attract more guests – With 1 in 5 of all new vehicles in the UK being an EV and every major manufacturer offering an EV range, opening up your business to EV owners is a no-brainer.

• You’ll increase your ROI – With plenty of incentives and subscriptions, such as RAW Charging’s fully-funded solutions, EV charging facilities are affordable for any business and, in turn, can dramatically increase income and footfall.

• You’ll increase guest dwell time – EV owners using hospitality-based EV charging are far more likely to stay longer as they charge. This increase in dwell time subsequently means they’ll spend more at the destination.

• You’ll cement your brand as a sustainable business – Being environmentally conscious is a huge plus for many potential guests. In addition, investing in EV charging facilities will boost your ESG credentials, signposting that you’re future-ready and ahead of the competition.

RAW Charging is spearheading EV infrastructure change.

In short, we ease the entire process, guiding you from planning and installation to completion with the perfect EV infrastructure plan for your specific business. Once your EV charging facilities are in place, we’ll continue to provide ongoing customer support and build a strong working relationship.

With RAW Charging:

• You can find the perfect tailored charging solution for your location.

• We’ll install and maintain your charging facilities

• Benefit from reliable and easy-to-use roaming EV chargers will benefit you and your guests.

• Receive an option for a free, fully-funded consultancy process at no extra cost.

Are you ready to join the hospitality sector’s fast-growing EV charging infrastructure network? RAW Charging is on hand to provide risk-free revenue and seamless EV charging solutions to your location. ­­­­