Booker’s Christmas 2025 Range Lands in Branches to Maximise Festive Trading

Share Post Share Email

Booker’s full range of seasonal supplies is now available in branches across the country, offering caterers, chefs, restaurants and foodservice operators one of the widest selections of festive dishes, drinks, desserts, and tableware designed to balance quality, convenience and on-trend appeal.

Booker’s selection of starters, main meal components, meat-free dishes, sides and accompaniments helps busy kitchens deliver high-quality, seasonal menus quickly and efficiently, offering ready-to-cook and partially prepared options that save time and labour, while still allowing chefs to add their own creative touch. Booker is also offering a limited edition selection of cheese options, a comprehensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits, no and low alcohol drinks, as well as tableware, crackers and decorations.

Starter dishes include the freezer-to-plate Chef’s Premium Smoked Salmon Terrine, and easy to prepare Chef’s Premium Croxton Manor Cheddar Cheese Souffle, both time-saving, luxurious seasonal options.

For the main event, trend-led poultry options include Chef’s Premium Duck Leg Confit with warming spices and a showstopping Spiced Orange Glaze, alongside crowd-pleasing classics such as a Stuffed Turkey Breast Joint for those seeking traditional favourites.

The Christmas offering also features premium beef options including the Chef’s Premium Beef Shin Bourguignon Pie and Chef’s Premium Beef Short Rib with Maple and Bourbon Glaze, all prepared using traditional butchery methods to guarantee the best from every joint. At the butchery counter in branch, operators can also access bespoke advice and custom cuts to suit their specific menu requirements.

Beyond poultry and beef, the range includes Pork and Fennel Stuffed Pork Belly with pre-scored rind for perfect crackling, Lamb En Croûte with rosemary, garlic and redcurrant stuffing encased in all-butter puff pastry, and seafood options such as Chef’s Premium Salmon en Croûte with Barber’s Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Plant-based options include The Fat Chef Beetroot and Butternut Squash Wellington and Mediterranean Vegetable Tart, offering alternatives that appeal to flexitarians and traditional diners alike.

A full selection of festive sides offer quick, convenient solutions including Chef’s Menu Shredded Brussels with Leek and Bacon, and Chef’s Premium Mature Cheddar Gratin Dauphinois. Traditional trimmings are also available such as Blackgate Premium Pigs in Blankets and Chef’s Premium Gastro Style Rustic Yorkshire Puddings – all ready to cook from frozen.

Menus can finish with flair by tapping into the pistachio trend with Chef’s Premium Salted Pistachio Semifreddo, and Pistachio, White Chocolate and Raspberry Roulade. Or offer seasonal sweet treats such as Lichfields festive chocolate orange and ginger mini loaf cakes, Christmas slices, mince pies with star embellishments, and cherry and walnut cakes. Seasonal highlights include Chef’s Premium Mint and Dark Chocolate Torte, Classic Handwrapped Panettone and a showstopping Champagne Sorbet – a sparkling dairy-free sorbet infused with real Marc de Champagne.

Booker’s extensive cheese offering features flavoured varieties including NCC Oak Smoked and Chilli Cheddar, premium brie options such as Vallage Triple Cream and Cornish Brie with Wild Garlic and other luxury artisan selections.

The drinks portfolio includes exclusive Paul Langier Champagne created in partnership with Maison Burtin, Prosecco, and fortified wines including Royds Mulled Wine. Additionally, there is a comprehensive spirits range to enable operators to create on-trend serves such as a Kraken Salted Caramel Daiquiri, while the Nozeco Alcohol-Free Spritz offers a vibrant no-alcohol option with its bright orange hue and fresh citrus notes.

Available under Booker’s newly created catering brand tiers – Chef’s Essentials, Chef’s Menu and Chef’s Premium – the range provides clear pricing options and a good, better, best structure to suit different operator needs and price points.

Mark Suddaby, Director of Trading for Fresh Foods, says:

“Our Christmas 2025 range is designed to inspire caterers and chefs with festive dishes that are as convenient to prepare as they are memorable on the plate. From indulgent starters like our Goat’s Cheese Log with Honey to showstopping mains such as Lamb En Croûte, we provide operators with the tools to create exceptional seasonal menus, save time in the kitchen, and delight diners throughout the festive season.”

In October, Booker relaunched its frozen desserts offering with all lines available in branch now.

Booker’s Christmas stock is now live in branches for delivery, click-and-collect, and online orders. Until 30th October, customers can take advantage of Booker’s pre-order system online, with 85 exclusive festive starters, mains, desserts, cheeses, and accompaniments available to avoid last minute shortages.

Booker branches will operate normal hours in the run-up to Christmas, with depots closing at 4pm on Christmas Eve to allow for last minute-top ups. Branches will be closed on Christmas Day and open 9am to 2pm on Boxing Day. New Year’s Eve closing is 4pm, and depots are closed on New Year’s Day. Normal hours resume from Thursday 2nd January.

Access Booker’s Christmas 2025 guide here.