Boost Your Bottom Line and Gain New Customers with the Vegetarian Society Chef’s Diploma

How enticing are your restaurant’s vegetarian and vegan options? The growing trend of meat reduction and flexitarianism has led to a rise in people expecting high-quality, exciting plant-based dishes when they eat out. It makes great business sense to keep these customers happy and coming back for more.

That’s where the Vegetarian Society Chef’s Diploma comes in – it’s a three-day course that will teach you how to make incredible on-trend veggie and vegan dishes, giving you the edge over your competitors.

Chefs will develop skills and build their confidence in everything veggie and vegan. The course costs just £750 and covers recipe creation, menu planning, vegetarian and vegan definitions and attitudes, plant-based ingredients, building flavour, alternatives to meat and dairy…

Here’s what course attendees are saying:

Murray “I can’t recommend this course strongly enough to any of you who are in this industry… With the modern trend in less meat in the diet and people having meat-free days, I see this as a step forward to surviving in our harsh economic environment.”

Ian “It really does exceed expectations. Right mix of theory, business info and practical cooking.”

Darshana “100% recommend this course… I had the best schooling days of my life in this cookery school!”

Matt “Endless ideas and new techniques. More than met my expectations of improving veggie options at work.”

Book your place now with a £75 deposit: www.vegsoc.org/diploma