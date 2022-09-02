Bottleproof Cocktails – Allowing All Venues To Serve Quality Cocktails

Share Tweet Share Email

Bottleproof Cocktails have been supplying their premium range of pre-made bottled cocktails exclusively to the hospitality trade since 2016. Customers include hotels, theatres, restaurants, pubs and events venues across the UK.

Why choose Bottleproof? Well, they have a range of over 25 cocktails including 0% cocktails and they only supply the on-trade. Plus they have received a list of awards as long as your arm from IWSC, Spirits Business and LSC.

Their cocktails are, as Charlie Anderson, co-owner of Bottleproof says, “created to replicate the perfect bar serve. They are all full abv and we only use premium ingredients and branded spirits just as a top bar would. We don’t add any preservatives, flavourings or colourings so they really are the real deal with no synthetic tastes”

Bottleproof cocktails are now served in some of the UK’s best hotels, pubs and restaurants and the reason, other than the taste, says Mark Thompson, co-owner, who heads up sales, is ”they can be served in less than 30 seconds, require no training (other than how to use a cocktail shaker) and allow venues far greater stock control. Both Charlie and I have either worked in or supplied the on-trade for over 20 years and we understand the hospitality business. I think the fact that our cocktails are an on-trade exclusive is really appealing to our customers. Also, the post lockdown staffing difficulties have seen many venues really struggle with staffing and serving cocktails with un-trained staff has been a real issue. Bottleproof’s cocktails have provided a solution”

In addition to their range of cocktails, Bottleproof also make many bespoke cocktails for customers, including a cocktail designed specifically for hotel rooms that requires no ice and no shaking! With a range of 0% cocktails as well, Bottleproof really can allow trade venues a full and balanced cocktail list.

And Eco-friendly Paper bottles options…..

Bottleproof Cocktails are available either direct or through selected trade wholesalers.

For more details, visit www.bottleproof.co.uk or email info@bottleproof.co.uk