Bottleproof Launch Selected Cocktails In Sustainable Paper Bottles

With over 25 cocktails in their range, Cambridge based Bottleproof Cocktails are one of the leaders in their field, supplying premium cocktails exclusively to the On-Trade since 2016. Customers include hotels, theatres, restaurants, pubs and events venues across the UK and beyond.

All Bottleproof cocktails are full ABV professional bar serves using branded spirits, juices and their own syrups. Each cocktail still has to be shaken, stirred or built so the theatre of a cocktail serve is not lost but they are considerably quicker to make and provide consistency without the need for extensive training.

Initially Bottleprtoof have launched two of their best sellers in the eco-friendly paper bottles, the multi award winning* Pornstar Martini and Espresso Martini which are now available to ship in 70cl bottles, each bottle serving 7 cocktails.



As Charlie Anderson, co-owner of Bottleproof Cocktails who heads up production and R&D comments:

“In our drive to become more sustainable and to help venues reduce their carbon emissions, we have released the first of our cocktails in 70cl paper bottles. This has followed extensive testing throughout last year to ensure they are fit for purpose. Not only are the bottles more environmentally friendly but they should also reduce the high costs venues have to pay for refuse collection”

Compared to glass bottles, the paper bottles are:

5 x lighter than glass bottles

6 X less carbon footprint

94% recyclable paperboard outer

As Mark Thompson, co-owner of Bottleproof Cocktails who heads up sales, says

“Interest in the paper bottles from our existing customers as well as new customers has been phenomenal. Our cocktails are high quality with a proven track record in the on-trade; the packaging looks great and we are offering an initial stocking price that makes them cheaper than our glass bottles. Plus we are all helping the environment – what’s not to like!”

For more information, visit www.bottleproof.co.uk.

Tel 01223 462211.

Email info@bottleproof.co.uk