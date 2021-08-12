Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew – Serve Perfect Iced Coffee In Moments

Share Tweet Share Email

Iced coffee is the hottest drinks trend of the summer, and thanks to the Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Machine, serving it just got 1,000 times easier.

The UK’s iced beverages market is worth over £450 million per year, with over 6.4million sold in UK coffee shops each week in the summer months.

With a second heatwave on the way, there’s no better time to invest in a cold brew machine that will expand your drinks offering and boost your profits.

What is Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew?

Cold brew coffee is prepared by soaking coffee grounds in cold water for a long period of time. The resulting drink is very different to what you’d get from icing hot coffee. Cold brew has a much lower acidity, is smoother, sweeter, and there is generally little or no bitterness. Whilst delicious, it is extremely time-consuming to prepare manually.

A Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew machine uses a bag in box system much like a juice dispenser, where concentrated cold brew coffee is mixed with chilled water and nitrogen. The water dilutes the concentrate, whilst the nitrogen creates a smooth creamy texture.

The finished product is a perfectly chilled, silky smooth cold brew coffee that is dispensed with ease from the integrated tap.

Expand Your Menu

The opportunities from your new Brew’d machine are endless, as the cold brew coffee can be used as a base for literally thousands of different iced drink combinations.

Add Milk

Boost your Nitro cold brew’s already creamy texture by combining it with fresh milk or dairy-free alternatives.

Add a Splash of Flavour

Adding a pump of syrup is the easiest way to add variety to your cold brew coffee menu. Invest in a core range of coffee syrups for extra flavour sweetness. The nations three favourite flavours for iced coffee drinks are caramel, salted caramel and vanilla

Top it off

Brew’d Nitro cold brew is already capped with a creamy foam top, but for something extra indulgent you could add a layer of milk foam or whipped cream.

Our Favourite Brew’d Recipes

Chocolate Coconut Cold Brew

You’ll need…

Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

1 Pump of DaVinci Chocolate Syrup

Coconut milk

Ice cubes

Method

Add ice to a tall glass with the chocolate syrup before pouring on Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew Coffee to half fill the glass. Top with cold coconut milk and give a little swirl with a spoon before serving.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

You’ll need…

Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

1 Pump of DaVinci Vanilla Syrup

Caramel Sauce

Whipped cream (optional)

Milk (of your choice)

Ice cubes

Method

Add ice to a tall glass with the vanilla syrup, then fill ¾ of the way full with milk. Carefully top with Brew’d Nitro Cold Brewed Coffee. Finish with whipped cream (optional) and drizzle caramel sauce to finish.

Iced Vanilla Latte

You’ll need…

Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

1 Pump of DaVinci Vanilla Syrup

Milk (of your choice)

Whipped cream

Method

Add ice and vanilla syrup to a tall glass, then fill with ¼ Brew’d Nitro Cold Brewed Coffee and ¾ milk. Finish with rich and creamy whipped cream if desired.

From Day to Night

Transitioning your Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew coffee machine from daytime service to night couldn’t be easier. After months of mixing quarantine cocktails at home, people are back in pubs, bars and clubs and the demand for beautiful professionally made cocktails is high.

An espresso martini is an obvious choice to get the most from your Brew’d machine in the evening. It is the ultimate impulse purchase of the drinks world, which falls into place at that moment of the evening when you decide you’re not ready to go home. Whether that be transitioning from the workday to after-hours, or from the early part of a night out to the next leg, the perfect combination of caffeine and alcohol is the rocket fuel that powers the night that little bit longer.

Crafting the Perfect Espresso Martini

A well-made espresso martini is a thing of beauty. Lightly bitter, with a dark chocolatey undertone and balanced sweetness, and it couldn’t be easier with a Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew coffee machine.

Classic Espresso Martini

You’ll need…

50ml Premium vodka such as Chase Vodka

25ml Quality Coffee liqueur such as Conker

Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Whole coffee beans or grated chocolate to garnish

Method

Combine the vodka, coffee liqueur and ice in a cocktail shaker. Add the nitro cold brew coffee from your Brew’d machine then shake. Strain into a pre-chilled glass and add whole coffee beans or finely grated chocolate to garnish.

To get a free quote for a Brew’d Nitro Cold Brew Coffee machine, please call Liquidline on 0800 849 9110 or email sales@liquidline.co.uk.To find out more please visit: https://www.liquidline.co.uk/brands/brewd/