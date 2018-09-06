Brindisa Group Toasts Valentine Fryer

“I can’t speak highly enough about the Valentine table-top fryer we recently used during a crisis when our built-in fryers from another supplier went down,” says Kelly Richardson, director of operations at Brindisa Kitchens.

Talking about Brindisa’s London Bridge restaurant at Borough Market Kelly went on to say why the Valentine fryer proved its metal, “Our London Bridge venue produces 800 – 1000 covers each day from 10am to midnight and with an authentic Tapas menu based on the finest ingredients the fryer is a crucial piece of the kitchen operation.

“When our built-in fryer started to fail we needed a replacement fast and went to our kitchen equipment partner CCE Group who recommended the Valentine table-top model. I’ve known about the Valentine brand for some time and knew they provided quality and reliability.

“We found that the Valentine’s key benefits of rapid heat recovery combined with a large capacity allowed us to keep our full menu offer and not compromise on the finished food quality in any way.”

Brindisa is a thriving group of Spanish restaurants based on Tapas including special dishes like Sonos Fritos that are deep fried sand eels and Monte Enebro made from goat’s cheese supplied by world champion cheese maker Raphael Bàez. The group is expanding and now has sites at London Bridge, Rupert Street, Shoreditch, South Kensington, Soho and the latest to open at the Battersea Power Station development. Brindisa was founded over 30 years ago as a wholesale business by Monika Linton who realised the quality and diversity of Spanish food could and should be appreciated by people in London. It was one of the first food businesses to set up in the renowned Borough Market and now has a dedicated warehouse and distribution centre in Balham.

Kelly, who’s background is as a chef working at the Dorchester, running his own restaurants in the City and latterly heading food operations for Fenwick, has been so impressed by the performance of the Valentine table-top fryer that he has specified them with CCE Group for the new Battersea restaurant and for planned refurbishments including the Shoreditch venue.

Visit www.valentinefryers.com for further information.