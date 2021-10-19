Bring Some Festive Cheer with a Christmas Tree

Market research has indicated that when an establishment spends more money on their Christmas decorations, their customers are inclined to not only spend more time, but also more money, Source https://stiritupmagazine.co.uk/get-christmas-wrapped/

In addition, customers are more likely to visit an establishment that is full of festive cheer, than one that has not bothered to make too much effort.

Decorating your hotel, restaurant or bar can be fun for the staff to do & bring them some festive cheer before the onslaught of the Christmas party season gets underway.

A large Christmas Tree can have a stunning impact & attract the public from far & wide, just to see the tree.

Social Media is driving a lot of interest in the places people visit over Christmas time, as once images have been shared, lots of people then want to go and see it for themselves. The popularity of a venue can very much be influenced by how many images are posted, shared or tweeted so making sure your venue is look- ing its best in the run up to Christmas is vitally important.