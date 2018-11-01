Bristol Chefs and FareShare South West Call on City to Tackle Child Hunger

Ten of Bristol’s best chefs and members of the food scene are collaborating to support our work tackling child hunger in Bristol.

Top chefs, including Michelin-starred Josh Eggleton of the Pony and Trap, Adrian Kirikmaa, Toby Gritten and Luke Hawkins will come together at a fundraiser breakfast on Monday 12th November, along with business leaders in the city, to support our Big Breakfast Week. The week aims to raise awareness of the need for additional food provision in schools where children are regularly arriving hungry, undernourished and unable to learn.

The fundraiser breakfast is just the beginning of activities, as the chefs will then go out into the city throughout the week to run smoothie making workshops at Breakfast Clubs in schools in the most deprived areas of Bristol.

Julian Mines, CEO of FareShare South West, said “Child hunger is a city-wide problem, and we are calling on Bristol for support in providing a city-wide solution. Our charity’s aim is to get as much food as we can into the networks that matter, from Breakfast Clubs to children’s centres, to ensure no child goes hungry. With support, we can really change the picture on food poverty.”

According to a report by the 5K Partnership, one in four Bristol children are at risk of hunger. In response to this, we now provide food to 20 primary schools in Bristol’s most deprived areas, in addition to extra provision over the holidays.

Our volunteers pack and deliver food for Breakfast Clubs, emergency food parcels for struggling parents and more, providing food for around 1,500 Bristol children every school day and 2,000 children over the summer holidays.

Help us support food distribution to schools by donating here: https://justgiving.com/campaign/bigbreakfast