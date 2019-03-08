Britain’s Cheapest Roast?

A pub in Kent is offering what is believed to be the cheapest Sunday roast in Britain!

The Britannia in Margate is offering a full roast with all the trimmings for £1, reduced from its usual price of £7.50.

An advert for the offer reads: “The Landlord has taken leave of his senses”.

The pub is offering diners a full roast at the reduced rate, with a choice of beef or turkey supplied Hogman Family Butchers, between noon and 5pm on Sunday.

The catch? Well, to be eligible customers must spend £3 or more on drinks.

Landlord Paul Rollins, who usually charges £7 for a roast, says the pub has had to take bookings for the first time ever.

If we are getting people interested, why not keep it going. The phone has been ringing and ringing and ringing.’

An advert for the budget roast reads: ‘The landlord has taken leave of his senses.’

He added: ‘We are trying to promote the pub and the local butchers. It’s a pound for a roast dinner as long as you spend £3 on a drink.