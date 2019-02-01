British Poultry Search For Student Chef Of The Year

The British Poultry Council is reaching out to student chefs to get creative with poultry meat in its annual competition. Now in its 9th year the competition invites Level 2 and 3 catering students to come up with a mouth-watering starter and/or main course using either British turkey thigh or breast meat.

The winning dish will be served at the British Poultry Awards banquet held at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel on the 19th September 2019 to around 300 VIPs from the industry.

Organisers of the competition are currently reaching out to catering colleges all across the country with the offer of a cookery demonstration to help inspire students to cook with British turkey and enter the competition.

Students who enter are invited to a live cook off at University College Birmingham on the 30th May where a winner and two runners up will be chosen. James Dugan, head chef at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel will be on the judging panel and will invite the winner to help oversee preparation and delivery of their dish at the banquet. Winners receive catering vouchers for themselves and their college.

Clay Burrows, Managing Director of sponsors Aviagen Turkeys said, “We are delighted to support student chefs by sponsoring this incredibly popular competition. Every year the students produce ever more inspired dishes and we are blown away by their enthusiasm. It’s a terrific opportunity for students to cook with turkey and discover how versatile it is. They can see how this under-used protein lends itself to a wide range of dishes and cooking techniques.”

Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Poultry Council said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for student chefs to test their creative skills and impress the movers and shakers in the industry.”

Last year’s competition resulted in two winning dishes. Bayan Zuraiki, 17, won with an exotic starter of ‘Shredded Turkey Breast with Spices served with a Parsley and Bulgar Wheat Tabbouleh’ while Kieran Pigott, also 17, picked up first prize for his exceptional main course of ‘Turkey Breast with Fig and Port served with Arancini, Squash, Basil and a Jus’. Both students were from the University of West London.

All year 2 and 3 catering students are eligible to enter the competition. Any catering college interested in booking a 2-hour turkey workshop must register before the 31 March 2019 by emailing Joe@fml-pr.co.uk