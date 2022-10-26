British Public Want British Eggs On Menu When Eating Out

Share Tweet Share Email

The British public want and expect British eggs to be on the menu when eating out and are surprised that isn’t always the case, according to a survey from British Lion eggs.

British Lion eggs asked the British public where they thought the eggs come from when they’re eating out of home; the responses were resoundingly in favour of British, with many saying that if they knew an operator was using British Lion eggs they would be more likely to eat there.

Specifying British Lion eggs can help to keep your customers happy and ensure the highest standards of food safety.

The video is available to watch at www.egginfo.co.uk/tv/british-lion-eggs-journey-consumers-eating-out-home