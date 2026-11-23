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Britons are becoming more selective about eating out, but they have not lost their appetite for a good restaurant experience, according to new research from payments company Dojo.

The new report, Serving Growth: The State of UK Dining, is a deep dive on the current state of the restaurant industry, based on interviews with over 100 restaurant owners and an Opinium poll of 2,000 UK diners. It finds that more than a third of Brits (37%) are visiting restaurants less often than before, compared with fewer than one in five (17%) who are going out more frequently. At the same time, more than a third (37%) say they are spending more when they do eat out.

The findings suggest restaurant visits are becoming a more considered experience. Nearly half (47%) of diners are looking for offers and discounts more often, but price alone is not determining where they go. Almost three quarters (73%) cite food quality as an important factor when choosing a restaurant, compared with just over half (58%) who point to price.

Restaurants are responding by looking beyond discounting. Around two in five (39%) operators have introduced new food or drink options to attract customers, while 28% plan to invest in refurbishment and 25% in menu development over the next year. By comparison, 19% have introduced additional discounts.

The research also points to a shift in when Britons choose to eat. Some 43% prefer dining between 6pm and 8pm, with a further 19% favouring 4pm to 6pm. Just 8% prefer to eat after 8pm, highlighting further strain on late night dining. Restaurant operators also identify the 6pm to 8pm period as the most common window for growing customer demand.

The changing habits come against a difficult operating backdrop. More than half (55%) of restaurants surveyed say the higher costs introduced in April increased operating costs, while 52% experienced reduced margins.

Yet operators remain confident in their ability to adapt. Two thirds (66%) are confident about their own business performance over the next 12 months, despite 64% saying they lack confidence in the restaurant sector more broadly.

Charlie Ashworth, Head of Insights at Dojo, said: “People still value eating out, but they are thinking harder about when and where they do it. What stands out is that quality still matters more than price, even when household budgets are under pressure.

“For restaurants, that means the opportunity isn’t simply to be the cheapest. Diners still want an occasion that feels worth leaving home for, and operators are responding by investing in their menus, venues and overall experience.

“The trading environment remains difficult, but restaurant owners are backing themselves to adapt. That confidence is important as the industry heads into the crucial Christmas period and looks ahead to 2027.”