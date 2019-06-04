Brochure Holders International Ltd.

Our Taymar brand is widely regarded as the ‘gold standard’ for literature display.

Over the last 30+ years the Taymar range has expanded dramatically and now offers one of the world’s largest collections of ‘crystal clear’ literature displays. We cater for all popular paper sizes and applications, so if you need a home for your leaflets, menus, or notices, Taymar will have the solution. Our menu holders and notice displays remain a popular choice within the hospitality sector, providing a rigid, sturdy and long-lasting alternative to bent acrylic models.

Equally popular is the OD range of weather resistant outdoor brochure dispensers – perfect for offering your menus and promotions to everyone passing your door. The entire range is manufactured by us here in the UK and available to buy online directly from our comprehensive stock with next day delivery as standard.

Browse the full range at www.brochureholders.com