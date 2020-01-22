Brothers Drinks Co. Gets The Vegan Society Stamp Of Approval

Having always produced vegan-friendly cider, Brothers Drinks Co. has now been awarded official accreditation from The Vegan Society. With Veganuary growing year-on-year and vegans and vegetarians set to make up a quarter of the British population by 20251, the Vegan Trademark will allow Brothers and Mallets cider fans to see, at a glance, that they are purchasing a quality and ethical product, helping them to confidently and quickly make purchasing decisions that align to their values. The Vegan Trademark is used on labels worldwide as the authentic standard for products free from animal ingredients and testing.

The roll-out of the well-established and respected sunflower trademark symbol on all Brothers and Mallets Cider packaging, marketing and promotional material, to help inform customers, will take place over the next six-months.

Nicola Randall, Senior Marketing Manager at Brothers Drinks Co., comments: “Brothers Drinks Co. is proud to be associated with The Vegan Society and their long-term goal of encouraging more people to give veganism a try, whilst also making the vegan lifestyle easy to follow.

“We submitted everything, from details of our orchards and ingredients to our manufacturing methods, to The Vegan Society to ensure that our products meet the definition of the Vegan Trademark. It’s such a worthwhile process as it gives consumers the confidence to buy our products and saves them precious time examining all the ingredients – all they need to do is look out for the sunflower symbol.”

The Brothers brand has recently been reported as the UK’s fastest growing premium fruit cider in both the on and off-trade2/3, boosted by new flavour launches in 2019. For more information, please visit: http://www.brotherscider.co.uk/

Mallets, the official cider of Glastonbury, prides itself on being freshly pressed using apples all from within a ten-mile radius of Showerings Cider Mill, ensuring a quality cider with a high juice content and only natural flavours. For more information, please visit: https://www.malletscider.co.uk/