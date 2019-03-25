Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I Unveiled as New Name for AB InBev

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has been revealed as the new name for AB InBev in the UK, as the company reaffirms its commitment to UK & Ireland with a new President, Paula Lindenberg, the opening of new London headquarters, and renewed ambitions spanning sustainability, smart drinking and championing Britain’s iconic beer community.

The brewer has outlined five new ambitions to:

1. Champion Britain’s iconic beer culture with trade-boosting programmes for the whole community, from barley farmers to pubs and retail

2. Create a nation of Smart Drinkers, helping to shift social norms to embrace moderation and cut harmful drinking

3. Be the UK’s most sustainable brewer as it works towards brewing with renewable electricity and locally-sourced barley

4. Be one of the best places to work, promoting apprenticeships, development and diversity

5. Bring more people together with great beers for every occasion by continuing to invest in premium drinks and powerful brands

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, which remains a proud part of AB InBev globally, will be a more recognisable name that drives awareness of the group and brings people together to achieve these far-reaching sustainable and social ambitions.

Paula Lindenberg, President of Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, said: “We are a fast-paced, ambitious group that dreams big, and we have exciting plans ahead for the UK and Ireland. Through the power and recognition of the Budweiser brand, we want to open ourselves up to working with more partners to achieve our ambitions.

We are looking forward to making a big impact in the year ahead, working towards brewing our beers with 100% renewable electricity and accelerating our progress towards 20% of our global products being no or low alcohol.”

Lindenberg joined Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I in January 2019 from the group’s Ambev business in Brazil where she was the vice president of marketing and is now based in London. Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I’s new London headquarters, located on Fetter Lane in Farringdon, covers 25,000 sq ft of flexible working space across the top four floors of the new Bureau building. The state-of-the-art space, with a rooftop bar serving all the group’s brands, brings together three previously separate offices and 250 employees to give business partners, customers and stakeholders one central hub in which to connect and collaborate.