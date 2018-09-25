Business is Moving On Up at a Yorkshire Pub Thanks to Mediatheme’s The Entertainer

A landlord has raised his pint glass to an entertainment system that has massively boosted his pub earnings.

Michael Duke, the owner of Big Duke’s Barbecue and Grill, now takes home an extra £1,500 a week in food and drink sales after turning to Mediatheme’s The Entertainer system.

Footfall has doubled too – on Fridays and Sundays, his busiest days, the pub now welcomes 140 and 80 people respectively wanting a pint and some evening entertainment.

Michael and his business buds weised up and took a punt on The Entertainer system about four months ago to avoid the higher outside entertainment fees for his busiest nights.

Within weeks he saw a boost in his business at The Three Horses in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Owner Michael Duke said: “It’s a lot easier, a lot simpler and the machine works beautifully.

“There’s been a massive increase in wet sales, the food sales, and we’ve seen increased customer footfall for entertainment.

“Every time we put a disco or karaoke on, people know now we do it weekly it’s getting busier and busier every week. And the customers like it.”

With entertainment now on tap, Michael said The Entertainer system also gives him the flexibility to keep customer numbers up when there is a good atmosphere at Big Duke’s.

He added: “Any business out there that’s thinking about it, contemplating it, once you get the Entertainer system installed you will see an increase in footfall and an increase in sales throughout your business.”

