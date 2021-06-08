Caffè Culture Returns This September

Caffè Culture, the UK’s premier trade exhibition for the coffee bar market, will return from 2-3 September 2021 at the Business Design Centre, London, marking one of the first face to face events of the season. Over 4,000 decision makers consisting of independent coffee shops owners and buyers from the multiples and high street chains will visit the show to source the latest products and services needed to run a successful operation. Caffè Culture’s exhibitors will showcase products ranging from tea, artisan food, bakery and chocolate right through to equipment, technology and packaging. Some of the highlights for 2021 include:

• RECONNECT with Victoria Arduino RECONNECT will play host to some of the UK’s finest spe- ciality roasters including; Caravan Coffee Roasters, London Grade, Cupper’s Choice, Crosby Roasters, Hasbean, Ozone, Foundation Roasters, Ue Coffee Roasters & Common Coffee. • NEW for 2021 Speciality Tea Hub This new feature has been launched in partnership with the European Speciality Tea Association (ESTA) to promote the growing speciality tea market.As well as a variety of tea suppliers and an ESTA lounge, the feature will house a Brew Bar to enable visitors to taste some award-winning teas and to learn how to incorporate a more professional and profitable tea offering into their existing businesses. • Caffe Culture Talks programme The multi-streamed Caffé Culture Talks Programme is an essential part of the show’s offering which has over 50 leading international speakers and panellists. Coffee Studies,The Roasters Forum, People & Culture, and Caffé Insights provide a diverse and specialist series of talks to inform, educate and inspire owners and operators from all types of speciality coffee and hospitality businesses.