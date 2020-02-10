Wing Yip Young Chef of the Year 2020 is Open for Entries

Wing Yip, the UK’s largest Oriental supermarket, is calling all young chefs to enter this year’s Wing Yip Young Chef of the Year competition. The annual cookery challenge is now open for entries and encourages talented catering students and chefs across the UK and Ireland who are between the ages of 18 and 25 to compete for the coveted 2020 winner’s title.

This year’s competition will comprise two stages – the first stage is a written entry where entrants will be required to submit two Oriental dishes of their choice. Entries will be judged after the closing date of Thursday 5th March, and a shortlist of finalists will be invited to participate in the final – a live cook-off in front of a panel of expert judges at University College Birmingham (UCB) on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

The panel of judges includes MasterChef finalist, Larkin Cen, Michelin starred Chef, Glynn Purnell and President of the British Culinary Federation, Peter Griffiths MBE.

The live cook-off will conclude with an evening event where the winner will be crowned Wing Yip’s Young Chef of the Year 2020 and receive a £750 cash prize, as well as a stage at Larkin Cen’s restaurant group, Woky Ko.

President of the British Culinary Federation, Peter Griffiths, MBE, commented: “Wing Yip Young Chef of the Year is now in its eighth year, and for the 2020 competition we will be asking competitors to create two different Oriental dishes, one of which must be served in a bowl, and both incorporating at least one Wing Yip product from the selection provided.

The competition is now firmly established in the culinary calendar and every year we see fantastic talent from our young chefs. I’m very much looking forward to meeting this year’s finalists and wish all competitors the very best of luck!

Wing Yip Director, Ennevor Yap, added: “Every year the Wing Yip Young Chef competition has welcomed talented chefs from colleges and restaurants from all over the UK, and we’re always blown away by the standard of entries and the dishes presented on the day. We’re very proud that the competition gives young chefs a stepping stone to develop their experience and learn from some of the best chefs in the business – we have seen many winners go on to develop inspiring and successful careers. We look forward to welcoming our 2020 finalists to Birmingham, and hosting another fantastic competition.”

Follow this link to enter: https://www.wingyip.com/young-chef/