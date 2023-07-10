Cambridge Regional College and Award-Winning Pasta Chef Otello

Share Tweet Share Email

In May, La Pastaia and NOWAH arranged for award-winning pasta chef Otello to visit student chefs at the Cambridge Regional College culinary department. Otello showed the students how easy it was to make a variety of fresh pastas, using a La Pastaia machine, before letting them make their own pasta; which they quickly turned into delicious dishes using simple fresh ingredients. Otello went on to explain he normally prepares and serves 100+ portions of fresh pasta on a busy evening, and that these types of machines make it possible for small kitchens to cope with such volumes, if they are organised.

Graham Taylor, Head of Culinary Arts Management Team at the college, joined the young chefs in the pasta making process, while reiterating the importance for all chefs to continuously develop new skills, be up-to-date with culinary trends, and strive for healthy and sustainable menus.

NOWAH were delighted to support the student chefs and staff at Cambridge Regional College, and will continue to do so in the future, by engaging talented professionals and providing student chefs with opportunities to familiarise themselves with equipment they’ll encounter in their professional careers.

