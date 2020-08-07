CambridgeStyle Canopies have an enviable reputation in the hospitality sector for pro- viding shade and shelter solu- tions for pubs, hotels and restaurants across the UK. We specialise in offering the right covering solutions to maximise your useable out- door space with our range of made-to-measure aluminium outdoor canopy systems.
Our product range includes:
• Wall mounted non-fragile or glass roof canopies with up to 6m projection and unlimited length
• Free standing canopies with up to 12m projection and unlimited length
• Solisysteme Bio Climatic Pergolas with the latest Somfy
technology and up to 7.1m post span
• Zip Screens and Sliding Glass doors
• Heating and lighting upgrades for all canopy systems
Contact us to discuss your needs and arrange a site sur- vey so we can help identify the right solution for your business. We have all the necessary accreditations
within the construction sector and provide a no quib- ble
10-year guarantee on all products to give you peace of mind. Together we can help get business going again!
Emails office@cambridgestyle.org or visit www.cambridgestylecanopies.co.uk