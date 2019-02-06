CAMRA Calls On MPs To Speak Up In Parliament For Pubs

CAMRA members across the country are asking their local MP to join in on an important debate in the House of Commons looking at how beer and pubs are taxed.

The debate, which takes place on the afternoon of Thursday 7 February, was secured by Mike Wood MP, Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, and Ruth Smeeth MP, the Labour Vice-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

CAMRA members are asking MPs to support the organisation’s ‘Save Our Pubs’ Campaign, which calls for:

A preferential rate of duty on beer sold in pubs

Full reform of business rates to fix the unfair amount that pubs pay

Reforming the Pubs Code so that tenants get a fair deal

CAMRA’s National Chairman Jackie Parker said: “Beer and pubs are a valuable contribution to our society, economy and culture. We need as many MPs as possible to know they should be there fighting for proper reform to save our pubs.

“In October 2018, CAMRA campaigners from across the country descended on Parliament to talk to MPs about the launch of our Save Our Pubs campaign. Now, we have a fantastic opportunity to spread that message throughout the Houses of Parliament.”

Ruth Smeeth MP, Vice Chair of the Parliamentary Beer Group said: “I’m really happy that we have secured this debate. I completely support CAMRA’s Save Our Pubs campaign, and I hope that many of my Parliamentary colleagues will be in attendance on Thursday to speak up for the sector and for pubs in their communities.”

To ask your MP to attend and speak in this debate, visit: https://e-activist.com/page/37976/action/1