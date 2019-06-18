CAMRA Works With The Trade To Help Make Pub-Going More Affordable

CAMRA is overhauling its voucher scheme this summer to help make pub-going more affordable for members.

As of the 1st of July, CAMRA members will receive £30 worth of vouchers, each worth 50p off a pint. These vouchers will replace the traditional Wetherspoons partnership to cover over 1,400 pubs nationwide across four pub chains.

Redeemable at the point of renewal, the vouchers will cover pints poured at:

J D Wetherspoon (880 pubs nationwide)

Stonegate Pub Company, which boast over 480 pubs (real ale hand pulls only)

S.A. Brains (discount applies to Brains beers only), a managed pub estate of 100 pubs based in Wales

Castle Rock Brewery, 23 pubs based in the Nottingham area

The re-launch of CAMRA’s voucher scheme aims to make pub-going a more affordable activity for consumers while helping to raise the profile and footfall at participating venues. It coincides with the #SummerofPub campaign to support the pub trade over the warmer months.

CAMRA is also expanding its Real Ale Discount Scheme to cover 3,000 individual pubs across the country. Due to their independence, these pubs by nature can’t fall under a blanket voucher scheme, but they have agreed to offer discounts to CAMRA members based on what works for them – whether that be a free pint on a Monday or 10% off on pints pulled.

Participating pubs can be found by visiting camra.org.uk/vouchers and searching for a pub by postcode, and CAMRA is encouraging more independent pubs and pub chains to get involved.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman, said: “We are very grateful that these companies have approached us to help them ensure that pub-going remains an affordable activity. By offering vouchers at pub chains and discounts throughout independent pubs, we aim to support a wider range of pubs by driving footfall.

“Regular pub visits can be an expensive activity for many of us, and we hope that by partnering with more pubs both large and small we can help get people out to their local throughout this Summer of Pub and beyond.”

Wetherspoon Marketing Manager Rob Davies said: “Our voucher scheme has proved extremely popular with CAMRA members over the years. We look forward to working with CAMRA and offering our vouchers to its members, now and in the future.”

Alan Armstrong, Marketing Manager for Stonegate says: “Providing best in class beers and ales is synonymous with the success of Stonegate across the UK and we are pleased to be working with CAMRA as part of the new voucher scheme. Not only will the partnership provide added value to our existing Real Ale fans, but we hope it will also entice new faces into our pubs and bars throughout the country.”

David Knowles, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager for Brains added: “Here at Brains, we are delighted to be working with CAMRA on their new voucher scheme. We hope that this will encourage more CAMRA members to enjoy our expanding range of traditional real ales and visit our pubs across Wales.”

Liv Auckland, Castle Rock’s Brand and Communications Manager, says: “Many of our customers are dedicated CAMRA members, and so it’s exciting to see a new scheme which provides them with flexibility and choice. We hope others will be inspired to join CAMRA, learn more about real ale, and aid us all in reinvesting in our beers and pubs.”