Can You Create The Best World Gin Day ‘Brocktail’?

Call for entries from bar-tenders – opens 12 April and entries close on 26 May 2019

Brockmans Gin is marking World Gin Day on 8 June 2019 by inviting bars from the around the world to enter their best Brockmans Gin cocktail in a professionals-only competition to find the best ‘Brocktail’ on the planet.

The winning bartenders will win a trip of a lifetime to Tales of the Cocktail this summer.

The contest opens on Friday 12 April and and you need to ensure that inspiration strikes you before 11.59 pm BST on 26 May 2019, the closing date. Entrants, who must work in the on-trade, are invited to submit an original cocktail recipe, an image and the name of their ‘Brocktail’ plus their contact details via a form at www.brockmansgin.com/worldginday

Ask your customers to vote for your entry when public voting opens at 12 noon BST on Saturday 1 June; voting closes at 5pm BST on 8 June.

Voting is entirely down to members of the public and the results will be seen almost immediately

via social media and the website. Voters can vote daily so make sure your supporters vote all they can. Customers have a chance to win a bottle of Brockmans Gin just by voting for their favourite bar’s cocktail. To do so they vote via the same website link.

The cocktails submitted should complement the extraordinary and stylish character of Brockmans Gin, which brims with blueberries, blackberries and bitter-sweet Valencian orange peel.

The creator of the winning cocktail and two runners-up will each win a prize like no other: a trip of a lifetime to Tales of The Cocktail in New Orleans with a guest each during the period 16-19 July. The prizes will include flights; three nights’ accommodation; two nights at Tales of the Cocktail; and a dinner with the Brockmans team.

Entry details will be on the website at https://brockmansgin.com/worldginday

For more information, mixologists from UK bars, pubs, hotels and restaurants should contact the relevant Brockmans representative or email world@brockmansgin.com

World Gin Day Facts

World Gin Day 2019 is on 8th June

In 2018 there were 242 entries from bars in 18 countries

In 2017 there were 118 entries from 12 countries.

In 2016 and 2017 the winners were from Glasgow.

The overall winner in 2018 was Kal Ruparell from Leicester

Runners-up in 2018 were from Russia and Portugal

The 2018 winner attracted a staggering 50,480 votes yet the bar only seats 30 customers inside and 15-20 outside proving that small can be beautiful.

Bob Fowkes, co-founder and Marketing Director of Brockmans Gin, said: “As usual, we are excited to see not only what the world’s best bar-tenders will concoct in 2019 but what gin lovers vote for. This contest is entirely down to the views of the voters across the world. We wish every bar-tender entering the best of luck as the prize of a trip to Tales of the Cocktail and the accolade of being the best of the best is well worth having.”

Entry Terms and Conditions will be available on the Brockmans website and a condition of entry is that entrants must be available to take their prize trip during the week specified as there are no alternatives to the prize.