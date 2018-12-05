LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / Candi Gifts Hamper Trays and Gable Boxes

Candi Gifts Hamper Trays and Gable Boxes

Posted by: Admin in Products & Services December 5, 2018

These fabulous, sturdy, top quality Gift Hamper Trays and Gable Boxes are the latest addition to our ranges. We’ve long had requests for plain white, and here they are! Great for teaming up with our complete accessory kits in red, gold, green, cream, pink and blue and available in 3 sizes to give you maximum versatility. For a sophisticated Christmas sparkle we’ve introduced the Black and Gold Swirl design, incorporating gold, red and orange. Prices start at just £1.46 each.

Gable boxes measure 17 x 14 x 10cm high and are available already in a selection of Christmas, Valentines and Baby designs – and now you have the options of Glossy Black, White and Red which are in stock and ready to ship. Packed in 10’s and priced from £6.18 per pack.

All designs are in our latest brochure. If you’d like a copy, just get in touch!
Website – www.candigifts.co.uk

Email – salesdesk@candigifts.co.uk

Tagged with:

About Admin

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Leading UK Touchscreen Entertainment Provider to Offer Free Consultations and Heavy Discounts Ahead of the Festive Season

The UK pioneer in touchscreen entertainment is offering an early Christmas present in the form of free consultations and a £500 discount to prospective ...