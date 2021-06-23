Cantilever Bars

Cantilever designs, manufactures and installs bars for the hospitality industry – and we have been doing so since the early 1990’s.

We offer a complete service in bar design that includes operational planning, project management and installation.

Alongside so many of our clients, we found last year a challenge and we are pleased to be working again on many new and varied projects. It is great to share the growing confidence of our customers and be part of shaping the future of hospitality as we move out of lockdown.

Reflecting the changing times our office has moved to Stonehouse, Gloucestershire and our team of designers are part of the new wave of flexible working arrangements and are geographically spread from Belfast to Bavaria. The majority of our current projects are UK based, but we have projects running in Paris, Italy and the USA.

Our team is friendly, professional and dedicated – we can develop and undertake the full build of your project or we can work with your design and build team and deliver the operational workings of the bar.