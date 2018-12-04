Cantilever – The Bar Specialists

We design and manufacture bars for many of the top hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés and clubs – our clients, big and small, have one thing in common, they want a great working bar that looks fabulous! We continuously innovate how bars perform and have created many of the features now considered as industry standard. Our unique set of skills and experience ensures Cantilever continues to lead the market in the innovation and delivery of the world’s best bars.

We recognise that decor as well as atmosphere are the most important factors when consumers are choosing a night out. We work with architects and interior designers to deliver the aesthetics of the bar, using our vast knowledge and experience in a range of materials. Our in-house designers work closely with each of our clients from the initial bar design, through procurement and manufacture to installation. We have a huge wealth of experience and expertise to deliver challenging operational briefs within the existing or intended architectural context.

It’s not all about what we do-it’s about what we can do for you!

We have patented products to solve particular needs such as the Cantilever bar system and the Calabrese® Sink. To find out how we can help you with your bar project please call us today on 01453 732 040 or visit www.cantileverbars.com