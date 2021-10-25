CardsSafe Partner with Bacchus Wines (PLDC)

Share Tweet Share Email

CardsSafe Ltd. is pleased to announce a new partnership with wine broker and aficionado Pierre-Loup DeCam, founder of Bacchus Wines (PLDC).

For all the negatives the last two years have brought the hospitality industry, a lot of good has blossomed from visionary individuals in the field. In 2019, after decades of business together, an idea struck. Could CardsSafe and Pierre-Loup’s wine brokerage business, Bacchus Wines (PLDC), based in Hampshire, collaborate in a way to benefit their mutual customers?

The answer was, yes, they can!

Pierre-Loup and Trond Rornes, Director of CardsSafe, met years back when Pierre-Loup was the landlord of a 500-year-old pub in Surrey.

CardsSafe was first installed in the iconic public house in 2008, with additional units added quickly. His team saw immediately the benefits of the CardsSafe system, which handled their customers’ bank cards safely, eliminating fraud and increasing spend via food and drinks tabs by more than 20%.

Bacchus Wines (PLDC) offer beautiful wines to private clients and independent outlets. The majority of the wines hail from the award-winning Château de Parenchère. The Chateau dates back to 1570 and has a long and well-established history in viticulture.

There are six signature wines: The ‘Classique’ red Château de Parenchère, the prestigious ‘Cuvée Raphaël, the Bordeaux Clairet, the ‘La Roseraie’ ‘Bordeaux Rose’, the Bordeaux ‘Blanc Sec’, the cuvée ‘Esprit de Parenchère’ and the 2020 vintage: ‘L’Équilibriste’.

Château de Parenchère aims to obtain a well-balanced wine with a firm density and elegant and mellow tannins. They also seek to produce an elegantly wooded wine, with a present yet discreet oaK, that leaves plenty of room for expressing red fruit and spices aromas.

Trond Rornes, Director of CardsSafe, says,

“I am convinced that all CardsSafe customers will appreciate the Parenchère wines that Bacchus Wines (PLDC) is going to bring to the UK market via its energetic representative Pierre-Loup.”

CardsSafe and Pierre-Loup look forward to offering independent restaurants, pubs and bars the opportunity to provide their customers with the fantastic Chateau de Parenchère wines.

To find out more, please email

Bacchus@cardssafe.com

https://www.parenchere.com/