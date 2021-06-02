CardsSafe Pays for Itself!

CardsSafe is now used by over 5000 major brands in the UK. In the hospitality industries,Young’s pubs, Hilton Hotels, and many independent restaurants and bars. The system helps them to increase spend, prevent walkouts and fight credit card fraud.

Staff can retain customers’ bank cards, store them securely in the CardsSafe unit while their customers enjoy the facilities.When they are ready to return the items or pay their bill, they hand back the key, and their card is returned by staff.

The CardsSafe system is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab or trial a product or service.

“Average spend is up and chargeback has virtually disappeared after we installed CardsSafe, which really puts our customers’ minds at rest.”

Timothy, Bar Manager at Youngs.

For bars and restaurants, the CardsSafe system also helps to eliminate walkouts. For businesses who retain cards, the temptation for their customers is eliminated, saving the establishment hundreds of pounds per year.

To increase spend, there is a solution. Phil Dixon, previous advisor to the BII, was adamant that “If you want to increase spend, you must retain cards.” A simple solution, and one that could be a quick and easy win.

CardsSafe is affordable and pays for itself. Each unit, which contains ten card drawers, can be hired for just £9.99 per month. Each hire comes with customer service troubleshooting and free replacement keys. Additional units can be added at any time.The question is, can you afford not to consider CardsSafe as a part of your business?

“Turnover increased significantly after CardsSafe was installed, and the system easily pays for itself.”

Siobhan,The Prodigal (Barracuda)

