Care Management Software Leader Marks 10 Years Of Innovation

Share Post Share Email

A leader in care management software is celebrating a decade of proudly supporting the social care community – delivering innovative, trusted and quality software to achieve its mission of helping care providers be the best they can be.

This year, everyLIFE Technologies is marking the 10th anniversary of PASS, which has placed people at the heart of care services by helping providers to deliver exceptional, person-centred care, tailored to individual needs and wellbeing.

Since its launch in 2014, PASS has empowered care providers to support over 790,000 service users, deliver 13 million care visits, and complete 72 million care tasks.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Robin Batchelor, Chairman & CEO of everyLIFE Technologies, said:

“Our mission has always been to put people at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to be a part of the social care community, supporting the incredible work of care providers. Our commitment and dedication have been fundamental in delivering on our promise of helping care providers be the best they can be.

“Our achievements over the past 10 years have helped build a strong foundation and understanding for the next 10 years. And our partnerships and co-production with customers, partners and peers are key to a successful future.”

PASS has consistently delivered features that matter most to care providers and individuals they support:

2015: The launch of openPASS, the first family and friends’ portal of its kind, fostering transparency, trust and empowerment by connecting care providers with the support network of those they care for.

2018: Introduction of the Care Badge, a symbol of recognition for social care professionals, acknowledging their contribution to the health and social care sector.

2020: PASS was the first to roll out GP Connect, a game-changing feature that enables a secure and efficient data connection between PASS and authorised GP practices, ensuring better person-centred care.

2022: In response to customer demand, everyLIFE developed an in-house rostering feature, creating a true all-in-one platform for seamless care management.

2024: PASS was the first to achieve all 14 NHS Digital Social Care Standards, setting a gold standard for quality and compliance in the sector.

Known for its reliability and flexibility, PASS has become a trusted partner for care providers – with users of the software 37% more likely to achieve an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Robin added: “The next 10 years will be just as dynamic as the last. We’ll continue to invest in our technology and our people, always putting care providers and those they support at the centre of everything we do. Our vision is to deliver best-in-class technology, so care professionals can be outstanding with PASS.”

To celebrate this milestone, everyLIFE Technologies has released a special video highlighting the company’s journey, achievements and vision for the future. Watch the video here: https://www.everylifetechnologies.com/10-years-of-pass/.

For more information about PASS and everyLIFE Technologies, please visit https://www.everylifetechnologies.com/.