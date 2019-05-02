Cask Marque Announces New Beer Accreditation Scheme For Pubs And Bars

Beer cellar management training provider Cask Marque has announced the launch of Beer Marque, a new beer accreditation scheme for pubs and bars.

The new scheme has been devised to tackle a number of issues affecting beer quality in the on-trade, from cleanliness of beer lines to serving temperature and staff knowledge.

‘Cask Marque has trail blazed consumer understanding and recognising pubs that serve great quality cask beer,’ commented Heineken UK category and trade marketing manager Jerry Shedden. ‘With the beer marketing evolving, it’s a fantastic step forward that the same principle should be applied to all beer.’

To gain Beer Marque outlets must:

Pass a cellar inspection to ensure they are using best practice to deliver beer quality and reduce losses from wastage.

Use appropriate branded glassware and ensure glasswashing machines are kept in good working order.

Ensure ice machines are hygienically maintained.

Train bar staff to present the perfect pint.

Pubs will be given a Beer Experience star rating based on the above.

The scheme will also aim to tackle a number of key issues, including over-ranging and thus selling beer of poor quality due to lack of throughput; dirty beer lines; cellar temperature; and staff knowledge. ‘Customers expect a great beer experience when in the pub. Quality and serve are of utmost importance to them,’ commented Paul Nunny, director of Cask Marque. ‘The pubs’ reward is in more sales and less waste.’

Other than a cellar inspection, on-trade premises will need to demonstrate they use appropriate glassware, ensure that glass washers and ice machines are kept in good conditions, and that bar staff is properly trained.