Casual Dining Expands Its Menu, With A Record 220 Exhibitors For 2019

An unprecedented 220 exhibiting companies – from the biggest to the newest names serving the UK’s restaurants, pubs and bars, are preparing to showcase 1000s of innovations at Casual Dining, when it opens at ExCeL London on 27-28 February.

The only dedicated event for the sector, Casual Dining’s 5,000+ attendees will be able to see and sample more on-trend products and services than ever before – from ingredients to food and drink, from smart kitchen kit and front of house, to payment solutions and catering tech.

Event manager Eva Ellis explains: “Casual Dining has proved itself year after year to be an essential visit to see what’s new and compare the latest products from leading and emerging suppliers.

“Now for 2019, at its new home of ExCeL London, it’ll showcase its biggest and most eclectic exhibitor line-up yet. Around one in three are new to the show, including big names like Scotland Food & Drink (who are hosting a new pavilion), Diageo, Honest Drinks by Coca-Cola European Partners, Hellman’s, Deloitte, and Epson UK.

“Then there’s 100+ returning exhibitors adding their latest NPD: Reynolds, Lamb Weston/Meijer, Nestlé Professional, Kraft Heinz Foodservice, McCain Foodservice, Harri, Schweppes, UCC Coffee UK & Ireland, Fentimans, 3S POS, Ascentia FSE, JJ Food Service, Arla PRO, Yumpingo, The FoodFellas, AAK Foodservice, Pidy, and Panasonic, for example.

“Plus, we’ve also expanded multiple product categories this year – so look out for more plant-based alternatives, meat, fish, ingredients, desserts, coffee, alcohol, soft drinks, foodservice software and apps.

“Everything that casual dining operators need to run their businesses successfully will be on show at Casual Dining. That’s why the biggest, most influential buyers and decision makers in the business annually attend, and that’s why they say: it’s unmissable.”

“Casual Dining unites our industry in a truly powerful way – I am sure it will continue to be unmissable as it moves to ExCeL in 2019,” says Zoe Bowley, managing director UK & Ireland at PizzaExpress.

New venue, new trends

Visitors can now view the show’s initial exhibitor list at www.casualdiningshow.co.uk/exhibitor-list.