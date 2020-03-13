Casual Dining Postponed Until 14 – 15 July 2020

Restaurant, pub & bar industry rallies around its annual show

Following increasing concern about the developing coronavirus situation, Casual Dining organiser Diversified Communications UK has consulted with the industry and decided to postpone the event to 14 – 15 July 2020, at ExCeL London.

Chris Brazier, Group Event Director of Diversified Communications UK, says: “Casual Dining is the single most important business event for many in the restaurant, pub and bar industry. A lot of companies rely on it to meet new and current customers, so this decision has not been taken lightly. However, the response to the outbreak is unprecedented, and I think most would agree that it is not a climate in which we want to hold the show. The success, as well as the safety of our exhibitors and visitors, have always been our priority and this continues to be the case. We are a strong community, we’re all in this together, and I know everyone will get behind this decision.

“We fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to attend and are so grateful that visitor registration has stayed strong despite the amount of media coverage surrounding COVID-19. Casual Dining would like to thank everyone – our exhibitors, visitors, partners and suppliers for their continued support and patience during this challenging time. I know that the community will continue to support each other during these difficult weeks, and we look forward to seeing you on 14 – 15 July for the biggest celebration of our industry yet.”

Despite the date change, the industry has rallied around its annual show with leading visitors and exhibitors offering support:

“The effects of coronavirus are being felt across not only the casual dining sector but also the events industry. The health of guests has to be paramount and so this is a sensible if disappointing decision to have to make.

Like the rest of the sector, the Casual Dining Show will come back bigger and stronger.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO, UKHospitality

“I have no doubt Casual Dining will be more important than ever to our industry when it returns in July. As always, it has my full support.”

Steve Mangleshot, Executive Chef, Wagamama

“Another devastating blow from the fall out of this bug. The Casual Dining show will not only survive, but will come through this & come back stronger.

It’s one of the highlights of my year, if I have to wear shorts to it this year rather than a jacket, then so be it.”

Tim Foster, Head of Being Awesome, Yummy Pub Co

“The Casual Dining show represents the interests of such an amazing industry. We are 100% in support of their decision to move the show to later this year, to a time when we can all plan and look forward to the year ahead with new focus.”

Gary Goodman, CEO & Founder, Yumping

“Postponing Casual Dining must have been an incredibly hard decision to make, but I think the right one as it puts public safety over commercial reasons. Kobas has been a strong advocate of the show since its inception and look forward to fully supporting this vital industry event in July 2020 and beyond in any way we can.”

James O’Sullivan, Founder & CEO, Kobas

“Postponing Casual Dining 2020 is a sensible decision. It will be a bigger and stronger event in July.”

Andrew Esser, Managing Director, Pizza Equipment Ltd

Casual Dining – trade registration still open

Casual Dining will take place at ExCeL London in 14-15 July 2020. For more information and to register for a free ticket, please visit www.casualdiningshow.co.uk.