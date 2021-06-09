CaterCloud Enhances its FREE Offering – The Secret Ingredient to Menu Management Success and Compliance with Natasha’s Law

Manchester-based, e-f group has released the latest enhanced feature version of its FREE TO USE cloud-based, menu management platform, CaterCloud. The easy-to-use, next generation allergen, nutrition, menu planning and costing system offers a wealth of enhanced functionality to help caterers gain significant efficiencies in their operations, to control costs and profits.

CaterCloud helps businesses ensure food safety remains a key focus. With food labelling regulations set to change in October 2021, as a result of Natasha’s Law, all England-based businesses working in the food industry will be required to clearly label all foods for direct sale, produced and packed on their premises with a full list of ingredients detailing the full allergen profile. Designed to help businesses prepare for this upcoming regulation, CaterCloud provides sub-allergen information and tagging; QR Code menu scanning for live allergen and nutritional information, along with the ability to print Natasha’s Law compliant food labels. CaterCloud also offers customers access to a range of accredited training for allergen awareness and food safety in conjunction with Allergy Accreditation. CaterCloud’s innovative functionality also boasts many other benefits to enable easy to use menu and cost management for caterers across the hospitality, healthcare, education and retail sectors.The flexible menu planner, with a drag and drop feature, allows the user to instantly evaluate rotational menus, costs and nutritional values using the nutritional database with 1,000s of ingredients. All this combined allows your business to assess its performance using the interactive KPI dashboards.