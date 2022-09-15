Catering for Children More Important Than Ever

Share Tweet Share Email

The hospitality industry is ever evolving, and even more so post-covid. Most families are now back to eating out on a regular basis, however, their requisite for restaurants has changed. Families are seeking clean, reliable, and hygienic facilities to accommodate their youngsters which now plays a huge role when selecting an appropriate dining venue.

As a consequence of changing consumer habits, the demand for such facilities is growing from the hospitality industry. Helo is a leading UK supplier of both commercial highchairs, booster seats and baby changing units. The brand has been trusted to deliver quality, reliable furniture to the hospitality, leisure, and school sectors since 1999. All our products are rigorously tested to ensure they meet current British Standards.

Helo offers an extensive range of commercial highchairs suited to any environment, ranging from the Eurobambino through to the Simplex Highchair. Many high-street chains purchase the Eurobambino – Helo’s bestselling highchair. The Eurobambino is constructed from Rubber Wood and is available in a variety of finishes making it suitable for all decors, ranging from classic wood stains to more vibrant options. Further, the highchair is stackable up to 4 units thanks to its exceptional strength and design, this allows for compact, discreet storage in any location.

On top of highchairs, Helo also supplies commercial baby changing units. These units are manufactured to the highest quality standards which helps create a safe, versatile, and long-lasting, baby changer. Both our horizontal and vertical units are tested up to 100kg and include dual-purpose, heavy-duty fixings for guaranteed peace of mind.

For more information visit Home – Helo Commercial High Chairs (www.hel-o.co.uk) or give us a call on 01284 772400 or sales@hel-o.co.uk and we’ll do what we can to help.