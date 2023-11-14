Share Tweet Share Email

Catering for Every Eventuality

Catering and hospitality prides itself on reacting to changing conditions, like a sudden influx of business, with aplomb. It’s what makes hospitality the fascinating industry it is and makes it such a good subject for films and TV programmes.

However, when something unexpected occurs, like a drastic change in the weather, it pays to be prepared. As we come to the end of the outdoor catering season, an unexpected cold snap could affect customer comfort.

In larger buildings where airflow is limited, additional heating may be required to ensure a comfortable ambient temperature throughout.

At Machine Mart we supply Clarke heaters which cater for all scenarios. Space Heaters, Radiant Heaters, Halogen Heaters and Industrial Heaters.

Space Heaters

Space heaters heat large spaces. They work by heating the air and are ideal for heating a marquee or large hall. Great as a fallback option should the boiler fail, they are either paraffin/diesel powered or gas fired and can vary in output. For convenience, we also supply trolley mounted models so you can easily transport the heat where it is needed.

Radiant Heaters

Perfect for cold spots, gas, paraffin or diesel powered radiant heaters work by radiating infrared light. A safer option in locations where children or vulnerable adults could harm themselves.

Halogen Heaters

Halogen heaters are favoured in an external setting and are typically used as patio heaters, and for heating smoking areas and al fresco dining spaces.

Halogen heaters are also infrared and so only heat solid objects like you so there is no loss of heat when used as heat source outside.

Industrial Heaters

Our range of electric fan heaters is perfect for external buildings, heating up quickly and efficiently. A low heat setting can take the chill off an exposed conservatory for a comfortable dining experience.

Prime the Pumps

Flash floods have become the norm recently meaning cellars are at risk of being flooded. Machine Mart’s range of Clarke water pumps painlessly remove water from subterranean levels in the most trying of conditions.

Explore our full range of heaters and pumps this autumn.