Caternet, Powered by Zupa

Caternet is hospitality software developed with operators, buyers and chefs, who have all experienced the same operational and financial challenges as you. It is specifically designed to help the catering sector remove manual processes. You will buy more competitively, manage nutrition and allergen risk, enjoy paperless financial administration, and reduce overheads.

Our live price guide guarantees competitive purchasing for all your procurement needs, not just food and drink. Your trusted suppliers join Caternet for free, and if you’re looking for new relationships, we already have over 2,500 suppliers on board.

There are no hidden discounts or rebates.

Mirroring your approved budgets and utilising your existing finance system, our software provides you with full spend control.

Simply set specific, authorised spending levels at a user, group or departmental level across your trading locations. Your budgets won’t be broken, and with paperless reporting, you’ll never chase an invoice or credit note again.

Meeting allergen and nutrition legislation is a constant concern. Our comprehensive recipes module provides live data from supplier to servery, enabling you to build and publish recipes whilst remaining compliant.

Start saving time and money today.

023 8212 4099

www.caternet.co.uk

sales@caternet.co.uk