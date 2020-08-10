Caterquip – For All Your Commercial Catering Ventilation Needs

Caterquip Ventilation Ltd is proud to be celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year.

The Warwick based company offers nationwide coverage for all your commercial catering needs – free site surveys, quotations & designs (CAD), quality bespoke & standard fabrications, specialist knowledge of catering ventilation systems (including input air, odour reduction (carbon filtration and ESP) and sound attenuation. Affiliated members of Constructionline, CHAS & B&ES Caterquip Ventilation have a strong hold in the market- place often advising industry professionals on ventilations systems to a DW172 specification & BSEN:6173.

They have strong relationships with all leading kitchen equipment suppliers, and they offer a kitchen design service to help you to build your ideal kitchen.